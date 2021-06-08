LINEUP ANNOUNCED: Megan Thee Stallion, ILLENIUM, and Machine Gun Kelly at BUKU: Planet B

NEW ORLEANS — On Tuesday morning, BUKU Music + Art Project, New Orleans’s premier multi-faceted boutique music festival, announced the lineup for BUKU: Planet B, a one-time-only fall iteration of its flagship spring event.

From the announcement, “Planet B offers up an alternative way to dance through the rabbit-hole of BUKU on the banks of the Big Easy. Aiming to celebrate the resiliency of New Orleans and the triumphant return of live music, BUKU: Planet B is purposefully boutique in size but captures the expansive multi-genre curatorial ethos of BUKU, welcoming over 50 acts to its creative playground.”

BUKU: Planet B lineup 2021

BUKU: Planet B will be taking place on October 22 and 23, 2021, at the Market Street Power Plant and the historic grounds of the old TwiRoPa venue.

In addition to top acts Megan Thee Stallion, ILLENIUM, Machine Gun Kelly, Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, and more, BUKU will also showcase over 20 New Orleans acts in an effort to support the local arts community.

ILLENIUM

Megan Thee Stallion

Machine Gun Kelly

Zeds Dead

Alison Wonderland

Chris Lake

Bouffant Bouffant

LSDream

Malik Ninety Five

This includes the first festival performance by Pell’s GLBL WRMNG collective.

Register for presale NOW for access to the lowest-priced tickets at www.thebukuproject.com.

Presale begins Thursday, June 10, and general tickets go on sale Monday, June 14.

BUKU: Planet B will be the ultimate release for music fans in dire need of connection and creative exploration.

It will continue to provide an inclusive home for the technicolor characters that call New Orleans home while welcoming #BUKREWE far and wide to experience the city’s eccentric culture for themselves.