HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Admission applications to Jefferson Virtual High School will be accepted through May 22.

Jefferson Parish Schools is offering families the opportunity to apply for the remaining seats in its new virtual high school.

JVHS offers high-quality online instruction through an advanced online curriculum. Serving students in grades 9-12, JVHS is an ideal program for self-motivated students who excel in online instruction.

This versatile program offers an array of courses tailored to college and career readiness. Jefferson Virtual High School offers:

Synchronous classes with teachers always present to instruct, guide, and facilitate daily lessons

CTE career pathways

Elective courses offered consistent with Louisiana Dept. of Education requirements

LEAP 2025 courses

In-person graduation ceremony

Laptops provided to each student

Jefferson Parish families can apply for admission here.

This is the second application window for 2022-23. The first window was held in February and March. This phase 2 application period is to fill the remaining seats.

The 2021-22 school year is the inaugural school year for JVHS. Its first class of graduates are set to hold their commencement ceremony June 13, 2022.