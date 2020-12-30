Welty's Deli & Catering does the right thing

NEW ORLEANS – At Welty’s Deli in downtown New Orleans, times are tough.

The pandemic made a mess.

Like everywhere else, COVID created pandemonium.

Customers who used to come from the office buildings in the neighborhood now work from home.

Tourists who used to come to town, don’t.

WGNO’s Bill Wood sees something new on the menu, kindness.

That’s because Welty’s is giving food away.

Feeding folks by serving up 600 meals a week.

And the customers who still come in, often offer to chip in and buy a meal for somebody else.

Kind of like pay it forward.

It’s eat it forward.

Welty’s Deli & Catering is at 336 Camp Street, Suite 100 in New Orleans.