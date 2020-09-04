Like kids playing video games, engineers bring back what Hurricane Laura took away

From a world away, they're working five times faster

METAIRIE, La – It’s the same computer hardware and software kids used to play video games.

Now, engineers in Metairie, Lousiana are using it to bring back Lake Charles, Louisiana and even locations in Southeast Texas from the devastation of Hurricane Laura.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the story from Engineering & Inspection Services.

They use 3-D, laser models that let them operate like surgeons.

They’re able to repair oil refineries, buildings, streets, roads, power plants.

They put them back together with the same computer hardware and software teenagers use to play Fortnite.

It’s five times faster, cheaper, more accurate and efficient than traveling in person to locations.