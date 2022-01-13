Like Beethoven composing a symphony, a Louisiana rabbi is on a roll

His synagogue's GatesFest could be the next Jazz Fest

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – He’s the Louisiana rabbi on a roll.

With his guitar, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know and hear.

The rabbi is getting ready for his next service,

And for his next festival.

He’s Rabbi David Gerber.

And he’s a man with a Torah and a plan.

The plan is his way to tap into folks who love and live for New Orleans’s famous Jazz Fest.

That’s Jazz Fest even and especially during a pandemic.

Bill Wood says, “you’re strumming along and toe-tapping into history.”

Rabbi David Gerber says, “We’re a synagogue blessed with a big parking lot, and we decided even during a pandemic, we could use a slice of normalcy for the music, arts, and food scene of New Orleans.”

At his Congregation Gates of Prayer in Metairie, Louisiana, Rabbi Gerber calls his party for the people: GatesFest which you can find out about when you just click right here.

Just like Jazz Fest, it’s got music and food and fun.

It’s a few miles down the road from the more famous festival.

Rabbi Gerger says, “Jazz Fest is one of my favorite things in the world and I’ll never miss it. we’re a little earlier than Jazz Fest, we just want to bring that same kind of spirit and music to Metairie.”

In the parking lot, like Beethoven composing his Ninth Symphony, the rabbi composes his music mission.

He’s the man who used to be a stockbroker and stand-up comedian.

At the synagogue that’s set for a Sunday in spring to be a day of rest and a day of the fest.

