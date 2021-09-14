Like an old-fashioned circus, a Louisiana hardware store is now under the big top

During Hurricane Ida, Pennington's Hardware never closed

MADISONVILLE, La. (WGNO) – What do you need before, during, and after a hurricane?

A hurricane like Category 4Hurricane Ida?

Stuff from a hardware store.

But what happens when the hurricane hits the hardware store.

WGNO’s Bill Wood knows.

Because Bill knows Blake Pennington.

And Blake owns a Louisiana hardware store.

It’s a family business for Blake.

During the storm, hit by the storm, flooded by the storm, Pennington’s Hardware in Madisonville never closed.

Now, it’s operating under a tent.

Blake Bennington has a great staff.

They’re some of his seven kids.

The kids helped their dad move everything out.

And everything into their new address.

It’s in the parking lot next to the store.

They’re now working under a big top.

Like a circus.

It’s the greatest hardware show on Earth.