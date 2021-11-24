Lights on the Lake Celebration & Boat Parade is set to sail for the holiday season!

Lights on the Lake Celebration & Boat Parade returns this year!

METAIRIE, La.(WGNO) — It’s back!

The Pontchartrain Conservancy will hold its 8th annual Lights on the Lake Celebration & Boat Parade on December 11, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at the New Canal Lighthouse (8001 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans).

This year’s holiday boat parade will feature music, delicious food from local food trucks, and refreshments. There will also be kids’ crafts & educational activities, and pictures with Santa!

Lights on the Lake benefits Pontchartrain Conservancy’s mission of restoring and preserving the Lake Pontchartrain Basin and supports programs focused on water quality, coastal sustainability, and education.