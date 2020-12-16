WATCH LIVE: Briefing on small plane crash over east reservation of Barksdale Air Force Base

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials at Barksdale Air Force Base are set to hold a briefing about the small plane crash on the eastern reservation early Wednesday morning.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

According to a statement released by BAFB, local Air Traffic Controllers lost radar contact with a civilian light aircraft over the east reservation at about 4:45 a.m.

According to the National Transportation and Safety Board, the aircraft was Piper PA-18-180.

The installation was notified by the Federal Aviation Administration at 5 a.m. and first responders were dispatched for a search with intent to rescue operation and personnel from the base, with assistance from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, located the aircraft at about 8:25 a.m.

The statement from BAFB did not indicate how many were on board or whether anyone was injured.

Base officials said the scene was secured and the incident is currently under investigation, although the NTSB said late Wednesday morning that they are not sending investigators to the crash scene at this time.