NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Robin Fox and her family will be traveling across the pond to watch the Saints play in London against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.

Fox made a donation to the Brees Dream Foundation, and won a prize package that is sending her to London.

Robin grew up just outside of New Orleans and said, “If you are not a Saints fan, something is wrong with you.”

She started going to games when Bobby Hebert was the quarterback.

She follows Drew Brees on social media and donated to his foundation through the Alltroo Sweepstakes.

Fox said she wasn’t even expecting to win a trip to London to see the Saints but within a few days of entering she got a video call from Drew Brees himself.

Fox won roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations and tickets to the game at Tottenham Stadium.