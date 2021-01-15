Life-sized, moving dinosaurs are ready to terrorize you- safely- at the Pontchartrain Center

KENNER, La. — You don’t have to worry about getting eaten– or getting Covid 19 –at the “Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru” at the Pontchartrain Center.

The event is advertised as a family activity, with a “prehistoric” driving tour, among 80 life-sized dinosaurs, including a 40-foot tall T-Rex and a 30-foot tall Brachiosaurus. You can even see one of those vicious Velociraptors we all remember from the Jurassic Park movies.

Tickets are day and time specific, $69 per car, with up to 8 people allowed per car.

More information is available here.