Life for former soldier who sexually abused girl under 12

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former Louisiana soldier to life in prison for sexually abusing a girl for years, starting when she was less than 12 years old.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook says Judge Jay Zainey also ordered 41-year-old Ronald Allen, Jr. to pay $72,000 restitution.

A news release says evidence during trial a year ago showed that Allen abused the girl from April 2012 until June 2016 at Fort Polk, where he lived. She finally told someone at a school she was attending near the Army base.

The news release says DNA evidence matched Allen’s.