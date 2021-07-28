LHSAA & Ochsner Health announce new partnership

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana High School Athletic Association and Ochsner Health are now teaming up.

The two institutions are going to work together for the next five years.

According to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, “Ochsner will be the title sponsor for all 21 of LHSAA’s annual championship events, provide healthcare training and education for LHSAA member

programs, and develop curriculum support for student athletes interested in pursuing careers in

healthcare and sports medicine.”

Images courtesy of Michael Johnson

LHSAA is providing a summary of the partnership below:

• Ochsner Health will be the Official Healthcare Provider and Sports Medicine Athletic

Trainers of the LHSAA and will care for all participating student-athletes competing in LHSAA

State Championship Events.

• Ochsner Sports Medicine will become leaders of the Ochsner Sports Medicine Advisory

Committee. This committee will spearhead statewide implementation of health and safety

protocols through a multi-disciplinary representation of sports specialists, educating coaches on

the most up-to-date medical, health and wellness best practices.

• Ochsner will provide a workforce development path for student-athletes, curating a sports

medicine curriculum that includes a wide range of sports-focused topics, including but not limited

to sports medicine, psychology, nutrition, and business. This workforce training initiative is a key

element of Ochsner’s 10-year vision to transform Louisiana into a healthier state by 2030.

“As an association, we are thrilled to announce our healthcare partnership with Ochsner Health,” said

Eddie Bonine, LHSAA Executive Director. “Ochsner’s commitment to the LHSAA will enable the

association to continue to provide lasting memories and experiences for thousands of student-athletes

throughout the state of Louisiana. We look forward to working together to provide beneficial healthcare

and educational impacts to Louisiana student-athletes, schools, and the surrounding communities.”