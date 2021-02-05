LeBlanc + Smith shutters second French Quarter restaurant, claims ‘exciting things to come’ in place

NEW ORLEANS — Thursday’s announcement on Instagram that the Longway Tavern’s near three-year run on the 700 block of Toulouse Street will be coming to an end marks the second LeBlanc + Smith restaurant closure within the last four months.

The French Quarter tavern’s shutdown follows its sister property Meauxbar, which closed in October.

Fronted by New Orleans restauranteur Robért LeBlanc, LeBlanc + Smith, which also owns such notable hotspots as Sylvain, Cavan, Barrel Proof and The Chloe, assured its loyal following and the local community that the finality of Longway was a temporary shift toward something more permanent.

“Since we opened our doors, Longway Tavern has been one of New Orleans’ sacred watering holes,” read the post. “Yet the past year has also been one of challenge and transformation, providing space to reflect on our overarching mission of 21st century hospitality and how we can best serve our French Quarter community.

“With that in mind, we have decided to step back, regroup and close Longway Tavern — but we will not be abandoning this beloved location and its storied history. Exciting updates to come!”

As stated in the post above, the final day of service is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14.