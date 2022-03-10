NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— With gas prices hitting an all-time high, it is definitely changing driver’s thoughts about their Spring and Summer travel plans especially for those who planned to drive.

With French Quarter Fest coming up next month, they are still expecting huge crowds, but a lot of their guests drive in from nearby states for the Fest.

Back in 2019, more than 825,000 folks filled these French Quarter streets over four days for French Quarter Fest. Tourism leaders are now wondering just how much the gas prices could affect this year’s Fest.

The music, the food, the fun. These are all things that make visitors flock to New Orleans.

“Hopefully that helps keep people excited to join us in April for French Quarter Fest,” Morgan Valerie with French Quarter Festivals Inc. said.

With soaring gas prices will visitors who are planning to drive in for French Quarter Fest… still come?

“All the things we can control, we are doing,” she said.

Leaders with French Quarter Fest say they are taking into consideration the obstacle of high gas prices and lesser crowds, but offer this advice.

“If you can find a crew, you all can come down together and that makes it better. If you are planning to fly look at flights early. Preparing early so you don’t get a last-minute flight that would cost you more,” Valerie said.

Still many drivers say they’re not making any summer road trip plans.

“We are not going anywhere. No where. We are staying home because the gas prices are ridiculous,” Rodney Jones said.

“Can’t afford it with hotel, gas prices. It will affect everything,” Todd Condoll said.

And any sort of savings is what people are looking for these days.

“What is great is that our festival is free. Our CEO says it perfectly that it will be the best family reunion we’ll ever have,” she said.

Tourism leaders with New Orleans & Co. say as of now they are not seeing any immediate impact on tourists visiting, but they will be keeping an eye on hotel cancellations.

French Quarter Fest runs from April 21st through April 24th. For more information, click HERE.