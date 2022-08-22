NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — If you use the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority you should expect some service changes in the next few days. Starting on August 28, the GoMobile app will no longer serve passengers during their transit experience.

On Monday, the RTA announced that passengers will have to use a new app called Le Pass as New Orlean’s official transit application. According to the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority, the new app will have a trip planner, mobile payment, and real-time information. Along with that, commuters will also be able to track RTA’s buses, streetcars, and ferries, and Jefferson Transit buses in Jefferson Parish live.

Customers will be able to pay for their ride on the app and will have quick access to their ride and location. Commuters can download Le Pass on the app store. It is free on Apple and Android devices.

“We are continuously working to build a world-class transit system – Le Pass and the bus network redesign are examples that demonstrate the agency’s commitment to improving mobility,” said Alex Z. Wiggins, the RTA CEO.

RTA encourages riders to download the app sooner rather than later in preparation for a bus network redesign that goes into effect on Sunday, September 25. For more information on the new app, riders can visit norta.com/lepass or norta.com/september25. Riders can also text “RTA Updates” to 41411.