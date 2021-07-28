‘Hot dish’ pop-up dinner series at Gris-Gris. Tickets on sale now.

Le Creuset teams up with Gris-Gris to celebrate the brand’s latest color launch, CAYENNE.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Le Creuset is teaming up with Gris-Gris to celebrate the brand’s latest color launch, with a dinner event.

Le Creuset’s CAYENNE is a rich, warm and spicy colorway with fiery beauty and lively zest.

Leaning into the color’s spicy aesthetic and using this as inspiration, Executive Chef & Owner of Gris-Gris, Eric Cook, has crafted a four-course menu that leans into its fiery flavors.

For two nights only, Gris-Gris will be offering tickets to attend a “hot dish” pop-up series where guests can enjoy a spicy cocktail on arrival followed by a unique four-course menu featuring southern classics with a piquant twist.

To reserve tickets please click here and follow along on Instagram as the brand continues to celebrate the spice of life with Cayenne.

Tickets include a spicy welcome cocktail, four-course meal by Chef Eric Cook and wine pairings. 

Gris-Gris is located at 1800 Magazine Street, in New Orleans, 70130.

