NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Fish Attracting Device (FAD) buoy has been deployed by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in hopes of attracting certain species of fish.

Through the LDWF Artificial Reef Program, the FAD was placed in the Mississippi Canyon 148 Reef approximately 30 nautical miles south-southeast of Venice. It sits in 451 feet of water.

The FAD is above the water, visible and located at the coordinates of latitude 28⁰ and longitude 89⁰.

Photo: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Photo: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Photo: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

The buoy is expected to attract pelagic species such as tuna and wahoo while providing better fishing opportunities for anglers who favor those fish.

The LDWF says there are other FADs similar to this one.

