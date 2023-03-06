SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that both Indian Bayou Road and Old Highway 11 have reopened on the Pearl River Wildlife Management Area.

The Pearl River is approximately 35,618 acres located six miles east of Slidell and one mile east of Pearl River.

The LDWF also announced that Oil Well Road and Po-Boy Road, which includes the Honey Island Shooting Range, will remain closed due to flooding and will remain so until water recedes and the road can be inspected and repaired.