LDH reports 11 additional storm-related deaths; Total rises to 26

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 11 additional storm-related deaths after Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office confirmation. The total of Hurricane Ida-related deaths rises to 26.

The 11 deaths reported occurred between Aug. 30 and Sept. 6. The LDH says the majority of these deaths were connected to extended power outages.

LDH says the red-colored text in the table below is the newest information.

The LDH says signs of a heat stroke include:

An extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)

Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)

Rapid, strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Unconsciousness

Anyone with these signs should seek medical attention and do the following:

Get the victim to a shady area.

Cool the victim rapidly, using whatever methods you can. For example, immerse the victim in a tub of cool water; place the person in a cool shower; spray the victim with cool water from a garden hose; sponge the person with cool water; or if the humidity is low, wrap the victim in a cool, wet sheet and fan him or her vigorously.

Monitor body temperature and continue cooling efforts until the body temperature drops to 101-102°F.

If emergency medical personnel are delayed, call the hospital emergency room for further instructions.

Do not give the victim alcohol to drink.

Get medical assistance as soon as possible.