LDH: 9 Hurricane Ida-related deaths confirmed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed nine total deaths related to Hurricane Ida.

LDH reports the following deaths:

Three deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning in Jefferson Parish

65-year-old woman died after drowning in floodwater in Jefferson Parish

Three deaths of nursing home residents in Tangipahoa Parish

LDH says the three nursing home deaths include a 59-year-old woman from Jefferson Parish, a 52-year-old man from Orleans Parish and a 77-year-old man from Terrebonne Parish.

LDH previously confirmed the death of a 60-year-old man in Ascension Parish and an Orleans Parish man.