LDH: 2 more people die from heat-related illness cleaning up from Hurricane Laura

CAMERON, LOUISIANA- AUGUST 29: An American flag is placed next to the slab of what was once a home on August 29, 2020 in Cameron, Louisiana. Hurricane Laura made landfall on August 27th, bringing rain and high winds to the southeast region of the state, reaching wind speeds of 150 mph and a 9-12 feet storm surge. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – The death toll from Hurricane Laura continues to climb. Two more people died today from heat-related illnesses while they were cleaning up after the storm, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

A 41-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, both residents of Vernon Parish, died on September 4. A total of 22 people have now died because of Hurricane Laura.

Eight people have died from heat-related illnesses, according to the LDH. The victims range in age from 36-years-old to over 80-years-old.

Heat stroke occurs when a victim’s body loses the ability to cool down. The body’s internal temperature may reach or exceed 106 degrees before death.

Infants and children up to 4 years of age, people 65 years of age and older, people who are overweight, and people who are ill or on certain medications are at most risk heat-related death, according to the LDH.