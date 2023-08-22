NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The two-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida is approaching on Aug. 29, which means all lawsuits for improperly denied or underpaid insurance claims from the storm must be filed by that day.

Attorney Matthew Sherman says while many people hope to resolve insurance claims without a lawsuit, it has often not been the case regarding Ida.

“As a lawyer, I understand that nobody wants to file a lawsuit and you’re hoping you don’t have to hire a lawyer or file a lawsuit, and so you have hope that you’re going to be able to resolve your claim with the insurance company. Unfortunately, not everyone has been able to do that,” Sherman said.

Law firms like Chehardy Sherman Williams have been seeing waves of people looking to file lawsuits as the deadline approaches, hoping to improve their chances of getting a fair settlement.

“I know that our office has about 100 to 150 claims that we’re filing between now and Tuesday, and so everyone is just rushing to the courthouse to get the lawsuit filed,” Sherman said.

Sherman says that filing a lawsuit before the Aug. 29 deadline is crucial if you hope to get what you believe you’re owed, even if you are in the process of resolving a claim.

“It’s imperative. If you do not file your lawsuit, you will not be able to go forward and recover anything, so even if you think you’re about to resolve your claim, you should still file a lawsuit just to preserve it,” Sherman said.

