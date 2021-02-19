Lawsuit filed against Krewe, Krewe Captain, City of New Orleans and more, by family of woman struck by NYX float

NEW ORLEANS — One year ago to the day, 58-year-old Geraldine Carmouche was tragically struck and killed by a NYX parade float.

Reports show Ms. Carmouche tried to cross over the hitch between two tandem floats, and was struck by the rear float. She died on the scene from her injuries.

The lawsuit was filed by Mrs. Carmouche’s father (Ernest Turner) and husband (Jimmy Carmouche), and lists the following seven defendants:

The City of New Orleans

Mystic Krewe of NYX

NYX Captain Julie Lea

Desmond Williams – driver of the floats involved in the accident

ABC Insurance Company – the insurer of the Mystic Krewe of NYX at the time of the accident

XYZ Insurance Company – the insurer of PFJ Floats, LLC

PFJ Floats, LLC – owner and builder of the floats involved in the accident

Mr. Carmouche and Mr. Turner say “the NYX Organization did not take the proper precautions, and should have closed the gap between the two floats.”