Laura evacuees protest, cite slow aid response from FEMA

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — About two dozen Hurricane Laura evacuees and their advocates on Thursday marched through the streets of New Orleans to protest what they called the “slow response” from the federal government on getting them needed financial help.
Evacuees from Lake Charles, DeRidder, Vinton and other cities hit hard when Laura raked the state last month marched holding signs that read “FEMA _ The people of Lake Charles need assistance now” and “FEMA _ Lake Charles children need school today.”
The march ended outside the federal building in New Orleans. One of the march’s organizers says Lake Charles and its surroundings suffered an estimated $10 to 12 billion in damage but FEMA has only released $29 million.
A FEMA spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.