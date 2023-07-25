NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council’s Economic Development Committee and Budget Review Committee will be hearing from the Orleans Parish Assessor Errol Williams in a meeting Tuesday morning.

Residents recently received letters notifying them of the newest assessments of their properties. The information revealed many of them were 20% higher than the last assessments.

The committees will also discuss amending the ordinance to move court settlement funds to the health department for the opioid abatement task force.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the City Council Chambers.

