NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) ––– We love our festivals and big events in New Orleans, but the large crowds, sights, and sounds can be overwhelming for many neurodivergent people. That’s why The Beignet Fest Foundation partnered with Children’s Hospital New Orleans for its latest project to support those with sensory needs.

Using funding from the 2022 Beignet Fest, the foundation commissioned KultureCity to create “Benny’s Sensory Activation Vehicle.” It’s a fully equipped trailer that provides a safe environment for people who may get overstimulated at large events. They hope this vehicle will allow families to attend more city events with loved ones who may need a break from outside stimuli to reset.

Inside, floor-to-ceiling carpeting and dim lighting create a calming environment. The trailer also features a bubble wall, wooden puzzles, soft bean bag chairs, an interactive colored-light panel, and textured elements for tactile sensory input. Working with Children’s Hospital’s Autism Center, they hope to add more activities over time. Trained and certified staff members will be on-site at events to facilitate activities and provide sensory bags containing headphones and fidget toys available to borrow.

The Beignet Fest Foundation also partnered with New Orleans & Co. to cover the cost to staff the sensory vehicle at ten festivals in 2023.

To learn more about Benny’s Sensory Activation Vehicle and how to make an upcoming event more inclusive for those with sensory needs, email info@beignetfest.com.

