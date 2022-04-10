NEW ORLEANS — A late-inning rally lifted Delgado to a 5-4 win over LSU-Eunice Sunday to close out the three game non-conference series between the two clubs at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

Trailing 4-0 after LSU-Eunice posted two runs in the second and third innings, Lane LeBlanc’s RBI double in the sixth plated Ethan Lege for Delgado’s first run of the day.

In the seventh, Cade Pregeant led off with a single, advanced on a wild pitch and single by Jake Kaufman, and scored on a single by Bryan Broussard to cut the Bengals’ lead in half. Kaufman advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Brayden Caskey and scored on a wild pitch. Broussard scored on a groundout by Ethan Lege to make for a 4-4 game through seven. In the eighth, Lane LeBlanc battled through a thirteen pitch at bat to earn a leadoff walk before Tyler Cook was inserted as a pinch runner.

Collin Morgan’s sacrifice bunt advanced Cook to second before a wild pitch advanced him to third base. An infield error allowed the run to score to give Delgado the 5-4 lead before a double play ended the threat. Kaile Levatino pitched the ninth, allowing to Bengal batters to reach base before closing Delgado’s 5-4 victory to earn the save.

Starting pitcher Turner Toms went 6.1 innings, allowing all four Bengal runs before holding Eunice scoreless for three innings. Will Reed pitched the seventh and eighth to earn the win.

Delgado (27-10, 6-0) will host Nunez this Friday and Saturday in a conference series at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.