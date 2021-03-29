Last chance to purchase tickets for April 2 ‘Dinner & a Movie’ at NOCHI

NEW ORLEANS — Grab your friends and your appetite, and head to the NOCHI rooftop for dinner and a movie.

The second in this series, catch My Big Fat Greek Wedding on April 2, at the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI, or NO-kee.)

Tickets are $65 per person, plus fees and taxes. Your ticket includes a movie-inspired feast and specialty cocktail or non-alcoholic beverage, with vegetarian options available.

The menu for the evening is as follows:

Mezze Platter featuring:

Phyllo-Wrapped ‘Saganaki’ with Anise-Infused Olive Oil

Tirosalata

Pita Chips

Marinated Feta

Assorted Greek-Style Pickles

Hummus

Marinated Olives

Charred Eggplant Dip

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 8:00 p.m. with the movie beginning shortly after. Tickets can be purchased here.

A cashless bar will also be onsite with additional beverages and sweet treats.

This event is designed for folks ages 18+.

Dinner & a Movie at NOCHI

