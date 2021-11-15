Last chance to get tickets for this week’s ‘Dinner & a Movie’ at NOCHI

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This is the last call to purchase tickets for the showing of The Breakfast Club, at NOCHI.

Grab your friends and your appetite, and head to the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI, or NO-kee) for their “Dinner and a Movie” event this Thursday.

Tickets are $65 per person, plus fees and taxes. Your ticket includes a movie-inspired feast and specialty cocktail or non-alcoholic beverage, with vegetarian options available.

The menu for the evening is as follows:

Specialty Cocktail

Shakshouka with Pita

Asparagus with Housemade Honey Ham & Poached Egg

Chicken & Waffles with TABASCO Maple Syrup

Warm Cookies & Milk + Dessert Specials from the NOCHI Students (available à la carte)

Also offered, skip the meal with Drink & a Movie tickets. These tickets are only $15 per person, plus fees and taxes. This ticket comes with popcorn and one signature cocktail.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7:00 p.m. with the movie beginning shortly after. Tickets can be purchased here.

A cashless bar will also be onsite with additional beverages and sweet treats.

This event is designed for folks ages 18+.

COVID-19 Protocol

From the NOCHI website: We will be following and enforcing strict COVID-19 protocols and ask that all guests wear masks when not actively eating or drinking. In compliance with the New Orleans city mandate, NOCHI requires that all guests show either proof of vaccine or a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of the event.

As a policy, we do not offer refunds; however, these are extenuating circumstances, and our community’s safety is our top priority. As such, we will issue a refund if anyone in your party has tested positive, or come into recent contact with someone who has tested positive, for COVID-19. In the event that the government imposes restrictions on capacity, we will issue refunds starting with the most recent purchases until we meet the requirements. If there is a government lockdown, the event/s will be postponed. If you have any further questions, do not hesitate to contact us.