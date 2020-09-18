Larry Rolling, the ‘Saints Sign Man’ is on a roll

42 years as a New Orleans Saints fan

COVINGTON, La – He loves the New Orleans Saints.

He lives for the New Orleans Saints.

He’s Larry Rolling.

In real life, Larry is a recruiter for real estate agents.

He also a full time fan of the New Orleans Saints.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the story of Larry and the signs he paints and holds up at every Saints home game.

He does it from the front row , season ticket seat he’s had for 42 years.

Of course, with no fans in the Superdome because of the pandemic, Larry and his signs are put on hold.

But they’re still shining from the front row seat of his favorite room.

That’s his New Orleans Saints sign room.