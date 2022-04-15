HAMMOND, La. – The New Orleans Privateers (19-13, 6-5) once again grabbed an early lead but couldn’t make it stick in a 10-5 loss to the Southeastern Lions (15-20, 6-5) on Friday evening at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

DECISIONS

Will Kinzeler allowed three runs (one earned) over six innings in the victory. The loss was taken by Brandon Mitchell who allowed nine runs (six earned) over 5.2 frames of work.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Privateers got some early momentum when Amani Larry hit a solo homer in the first inning and the Privateers added two more in the second. Issac Williams doubled and two ensuing errors allowed he and Andrew Guidry to score on the play to make it 3-0.

Southeastern began the takeover from there. Preston Faulkner hit his 10th home run of the season to put the Lions on the board in the bottom of the second. A five-run third inning followed aided by two Privateer errors that extended the inning.

Mitchell settled in over the fourth and fifth inning as he retired the side in order in each frame. He was on his way to doing so again in the sixth as he got through the first two batters but he was unable to get the last out of the inning.

The Lions added three runs in the sixth to put the game further out of reach. New Orleans put up a run each in the eighth and ninth but it was the Lions who won the night and secured the Pontchartrain Bowl for the fifth time.

INSIDE THE BOX

Travis Gober went 2-for-3 with a walk. Williams and Jorge Tejeda each had a hit and a run scored. Anthony Herron Jr. had a double and scored a run. Caleb Menina threw two scoreless innings out of the pen.

NEXT UP

The series concludes with a revamped start time of 11 a.m. on Saturday.

