Larose man faces mandatory life sentence for 2018 rape

LAFOURCHE PARISH – After less than an hour of deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict.

In November 2018, 31-year-old Johnny W. Moore, Jr. was charged with first degree rape. Moore raped the juvenile victim, who suffers from a mental infirmity, at a home where Moore was living prior to October 31st, 2018.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Greg Stahlnecker, noted that the jury deliberated for just under an hour before returning a unanimous guilty verdict of first degree rape.

Moore was immediately taken into custody upon the guilty verdict and is scheduled for sentencing on March 12th.

Moore faces a mandatory life sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.