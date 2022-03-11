NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans City Park is kicking off spring with an event worth more than rubies in support of the Park’s care.

On Friday, March 18, Lark in the Park returns to the New Orleans Botanical Garden. The 2022 fundraiser, presented by Capital One, marks the 40th anniversary of this premier event and the beginning of the Park’s spring awakening.

“This is a very special year for us, as we anticipate a full return of what Park supporters have come to love about this event, all while incorporating fresh concepts created by our team,” said Stephanie Bell, Executive Director of Friends of City Park. “Few experiences match this glamorous gala in one of New Orleans’ most prized landmarks. The Park plays a vital role in our community, and we are tremendously grateful to those who join us in supporting this incredible resource through Lark.”

The event will take place in the Pavilion of the Two Sisters and the Botanical Garden’s expansive 13 acres.

Guests will enjoy an evening to remember featuring entertainment by party band Jessie’s Girls and delectable food and drink curated by local restaurants to celebrate this momentous anniversary.

Contributions will go to keeping City Park clean, accessible, and serving the New Orleans community with proceeds directly benefiting the ongoing care and beautification of the Park.

Sponsorships and tickets for the event are now available for purchase. For more information, visit FriendsofCityPark.com.

WHEN:

Friday, March 18, 2022

7-8pm: VIP Party | 8-11pm: Gala

WHERE:

Pavilion of the Two Sisters andNew Orleans Botanical Garden

1 Victory Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

TICKETS:

General Admission tickets are $100 per person, $90 for members of Friends of City Park and $75 per Party Flock ticket (ages 21-35)

Attendees must be 21 years or older

Ticket sales end March 11