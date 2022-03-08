AVONDALE, LA. (March 8, 2022) – Veteran pro golfer and APGA Tour standout Landon Lyons drained a 25-foot putt for eagle 3 on the 11th hole Tuesday and went on to win the APGA Tour at TPC Louisiana championship, just 50 miles from his college golf home at LSU.

Tied for the lead after Monday’s opening round, the Baton Rouge resident started with 10 straight pars before stepping up to the challenging, 546-yard hole. He hit the fairway and then found the green with a five-iron from 213 yards to secure the uphill putt opportunity. He followed with a birdie three on 13 and finished at 66-69-135, nine-under par and two strokes better than Willie Mack III of Grand Blanc, Michigan and Michael Herrera of Moreno Valley, California.

Philip Barbaree of Shreveport, Louisiana, finished fourth at six-under 138 with Shreveport’s Ryan Alford among four players another stroke back at five-under 139.

“Golf’s a whirlwind of a game,” offered Lyons, who finished second last month in the APGA Tour’s Lexus Cup season opener at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. “Past couple of weeks I was making mistake after mistake, but this week it started to click. It was a surprise.”

Lyons’s 2022 season includes status on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, earned with a first place tie this past November in the Qualifying Tournament in Argentina. He followed that up with a 19th place finish in the Argentine Open and heads back to Brazil later this month for the JHSF Aberto do Brasil in Porto Feliz. Regularly a contender on the APGA Tour, Lyons won back-to-back tournaments in 2020 at TPC Deere Run and at Montebello Golf Course in Los Angeles. The 30 year-old owns one Korn Ferry Tour start and also has held status on the Mackenzie Tour.

“I’ve played over 30 events on the APGA Tour these past five years or so,” Lyons added. “It’s been amazing to see the progress. It is an awesome thing to be part of.” The APGA Tour has grown from seven events in 2020 to 14 last year and 18 this year, offering over $700,000 in prize money.

Lyons won $7,500 from the $25,000 purse and is now among the leaders in the Lexus Cup Point Standings competition for the regular-season long bonus pool.

The APGA Tour returns to action March 21-22 with APGA Tour at Queens Harbour in Jacksonville, FL.

The APGA Tour was established in 2010 with the mission to bring greater diversity to the game of golf by hosting and operating professional golf tournaments, player development programs, mentoring programs, and introducing the game to inner-city young people.

The APGA Tour at TPC Louisiana was conducted under health/safety guidelines in conjunction with regional authorities.