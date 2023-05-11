NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Chef Hai at Lakeview Pearl Sushi makes elaborate sushi cakes and spreads for parties, so on GMNO anchor Tamica Lee’s last day, he wanted to celebrate her in a big way!

Chef Hai made Tamica her very own sushi cake to celebrate her six years at WGNO-TV.

Chef Hai said, “Congratulations on your new job and adventure. Just don’t forget the little people.”

Back in 2019 Chef Hai also made Tamica Lee a sushi cake for her birthday. This is a full circle sushi moment for T-Lee and her incredible work at WGNO-TV. We’ll miss you, Tamica!