Lakeside Mall, Winn Dixie among local businesses deciding whether to make customers mask up – or not

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In light of new mask guidelines now in effect, local businesses now have final authority when it comes to mask requirements.

Lakeside Mall for one is now leaving the decision up to its stores and restaurants. on whether to lift the mask mandate or not.

The mall’s relaxed stance comes after the CDC’s latest announcement this week, as well as that of Louisiana Governor, John Bel Edwards, on easing requirements of mandatory masks indoors.

Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, is also following suit.

The giant grocery store chain began allowing fully vaccinated customers and employees into their stores without the use of masks.

However, those who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a masks.

Walmart is also no longer requiring masks for its workers and shoppers, and Starbucks will no longer mandate masks inside it’s stores as well.

But Kroger’s grocery store chain is keeping its mask mandate in place for now.