Lakeside Mall hosted job fair for those looking for work

METAIRIE, La.— If you’re looking for work, Lakeside Mall has a lot of open positions that employers are trying to fill and soon. At a job fair today WGNO’s Kenny Lopez found out what kind of incentives employers are offering to fill those open jobs.

Tiondra Jarrow is one of the many applicants who showed up to Lakeside Mall’s Job Fair—looking for work.

“I’m currently out of a job and I don’t like to ask anyone for nothing. I like to do it on my own,” Jarrow said.

There are many jobs at the Lakeside for Tiondra to choose from like Kendra Scott, Free People, Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts and White House Black Market, which is offering big incentives to new employees.

“Right now we are offering incentive for part-time managers. They will receive a five piece wardrobe for 65 percent off, plus a $250 bonus, if they work with us for at least 90 days,” Lecretia Clark with White House Black Market said.

“It is a good little enhancement, just overall to come back into the work force and be excited about where they are working,” Clark said.

Many of these employers say they know they need to stand out to those looking for work.

“We have a good sense of community. We have good company values. Those are incentives that I can think of,” Marissa Borovay at Free People said.

“We have internal growth with all our restaurants and locations. A great career path,” Heidi Fujko with Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts said.

And they say they need the employees just as much as the employees need them, now more than ever.

“During COVID, we went through loss with some of the employees moving around. Now we are looking to ramp up again. We are getting ready for the holiday season,” Ron Robinson with Kendra Scott said.

For potential employees like Tiondra, she knows she has plenty of job options and this job fair makes it easier.

“Yes, I’m ready to work. You can’t depend on someone else to pay your bills,” Jarrow said.

For a listing of jobs at Lakeside, click HERE.