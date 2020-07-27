LaKeisha Jefferson qualifies for Orleans Parish District Court Judge

NEW ORLEANS – Over the weekend, LaKeisha Jefferson qualified as a candidate for Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge, Division K. The seat is currently held by Judge Bernadette D’Souza.

The election will be held November 3rd.

A native of New Orleans, Lakeisha began her legal practice in the greater New Orleans area in 2005 with a concentration in family and domestic law.

LaKeisha Jefferson is a graduate of Spelman College and Southern University Law Center. For nearly 17 years, LaKeisha has represented clients in domestic cases not only at the trial level but also in the Louisiana Courts of Appeal and the Louisiana Supreme Court.

“I believe that regardless of your socio-economic status, you deserve to be treated fairly and your case should be handled efficiently. As your next family court judge, I will be fair, impartial and provide justice,” said Lakeisha Jefferson.

LaKeisha formerly served as an Assistant City Attorney for the City of New Orleans prosecuting

domestic violence offenders. She has served as a Staff Attorney for Project SAVE, a public interest law firm dedicated to assisting victims of domestic violence, a contract attorney in the family law unit for Southeastern Louisiana Legal Services in Hammond, as well as conflicts counsel for the Orleans Indigent Defender Program.

Very active in the community, Lakeisha volunteers for the Louisiana State Bar Association, New Orleans Bar Association, Greater New Orleans Martinet Legal Society, Jefferson Bar Association, American Moot Court Association National Tournament, The Pro Bono Project, Independent Women’s Organization, the Upperroom Bible Church Food Bank, the Household of Faith Food Bank, the Connect Church Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank.

In the wake of the COVD-19 pandemic, LaKeisha has also participated in several city-wide Community Mask Give-Aways.

LaKeisha is a member of the Association for Women Attorneys, the Independent Women’s Organization, the New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce, the New Orleans Chapter of the Alumnae Association of Spelman College and the Upperroom Bible Church. She is also an Alumnus of Emerge Louisiana – a candidate training program committed to training Democratic women to run for public office.