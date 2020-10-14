Lafourche Parish deputy fired, charged with battery

THIBODAUX, La – A Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired and charged with two counts of simple battery for an incident during an arrest earlier this month.

Twenty-nine-year-old Aaron Buckley has been accused of using tactics “not in line with Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office training” while arresting an woman on October 3. The LPSO has not released any additional details of Buckley’s actions during the arrest.

“I am extremely disappointed with this deputy’s behavior,” Sheriff Craig Webre said. “His actions in this situation were not in line with his training and not what I would expect from a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy. We hold the men and women of our agency to the highest standards, and that means holding them accountable when they take actions beyond their authority.”

Buckley, a seven year veteran of the police force, was terminated when he was arrested on October 13.