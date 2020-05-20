Lafourche Parish deputy arrested for child pornography

HOUMA – A Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Thirty-five-year-old LPSO deputy Phillip Guidry was arrested at his home in Houma after an investigation by the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General and by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Guidry had been on the police force for eight years, where he spent most of his time as a patrol deputy, according to the LPSO.

“These actions are reprehensible and are in direct opposition to our mission and values at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Craig Webre said. “As peace officers, we are expected to hold ourselves to the highest standards, but inevitably, some falter. I am extremely disappointed with this deputy’s actions. As we go forward, we will continue holding the men and women of our agency accountable and ensure they maintain the highest standards of integrity and service to the community.”

Guidry was arrested charged with 20 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13. His bail is set at $20,000, according to the LPSO.

William Michael Chiasson

Forty-seven-year-old William Michael Chiasson was arrested the same morning as Guidry and faces 60 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13.

Chiasson is a volunteer with the Thibodaux Fire Department.

“My office and I will leave no stone left unturned unturned in doing what we legally can to protect Louisiana’s children from those who seek to exploit and abuse them,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said. “These public safety efforts include arresting people whose positions of authority demand public trust.”