Lafayette Academy School building to be named after Leah Chase

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the Community Academies of New Orleans (CANO) announced the renaming of the Lafayette School building to the Leah Chase School building.

The renaming celebrates many things including the completion of the building’s $7 million renovations, the unveiling of a never-before-seen Leah Chase Mural, and Lafayette Academy’s return to excellence.

Leah Chase (1923-2019) was the nation’s preeminent Creole chef and New Orleans’ special daughter. Her restaurant, Dooky Chase, was known as a gathering place during the 1960s among many who participated in the Civil Rights Movement and was known as a gallery due to its extensive African-American art collection.

Leah Chase’s daughter Stella Chase Reese was a teacher at Lafayette Academy for many years.

“Community Academies is humbled and honored to educate in a building named after such a preeminent Black woman leader of our city and a national treasure. We look forward to living fully into this community connection and celebrating her legacy with our community,” said Myrialis King, CEO of Community Academies of New Orleans.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at The Leah Chase School Building, 2727 South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118, on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. and will feature the Lafayette Academy Marching Band and Dancers, OPSB President Ethan Ashley, The Family of Leah Chase and CANO’s CEO Myrialis King.