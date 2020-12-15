Lafayette Mayor-President: We would be honored to host Lauren Daigle to ring in 2021

More area leaders are pledging their support for Christian musician Lauren Daigle, a Lafayette native, following New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s request to have her removed from the Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve line-up.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory released a statement to WGNO saying, “We would be honored to host Lauren Daigle in Lafayette to ring in 2021. It would be a truly great way to safely say goodbye to 2020.”

Monday afternoon, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry pledged his support for Daigle.

In a letter to Daigle, Landry expressed shock and dismay over Cantrell’s request calling it a “targeted move.” Landry believes Cantrell is attempting to “retaliate” because of Daigle’s recent expression of her faith.

In November, Daigle performed during a “Let Us Worship” event near Jackson Square.

The Mayor maintains Daigle put the people of New Orleans at risk of contracting COVID-19 and says Daigle, “strained” first responders in the midst of a public health crisis and should not receive national attention.

Landry told Daigle he vows to protect her rights to protest and worship and offered his assistance to “work with more hospitable regions in our State” suggesting Daigles home parish of Lafayette if she and Dick Clark Productions would like to move the event.

So far, the Guillory administration has not heard from or reached out to producers of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve.