LaDOTD: Lane closures scheduled for November

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On October 29, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced road closures for November 1.

Below are the scheduled closures residents can expect.

Westbound I-10 at Loyola Drive, in Kenner – alternating single lane closures Monday, November 1, 2021 through Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 7:00 PM until 5:00 AM each night and from 7:30 PM Friday, November 5, 2021, until 9:30 AM Saturday, November 6, 2021; for material deliveries and bridge construction.

Eastbound I-10 at Loyola Drive, in Kenner – alternating single lane closures Monday, November 1, 2021 through Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 7:00 PM until 5:00 AM each night and from 7:30 PM Friday November 5, 2021 until 9:00 AM Saturday, November 6, 2021; for material deliveries and bridge construction.

Westbound I-10 off-ramp to Loyola Drive, in Kenner – alternating single lane closures Monday, November 1, 2021 through Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 7:00 PM until 5:00 AM each night and from 7:30 PM Friday, November 5, 2021 until 9:30 AM Saturday, November 6, 2021; for material deliveries and bridge construction.

Eastbound I-10 entrance ramp at Loyola Drive, in Kenner – alternating single lane closures Monday, November 1, 2021 through Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 7:00 PM until 5:00 AM each night and from 7:30 PM Friday November 5, 2021 until 9:00 AM Saturday, November 6, 2021; for material deliveries and bridge construction.

Northbound Terminal Drive and Loyola Drive at Veterans Memorial Boulevard, in Kenner – left lane closed Monday, November 1, 2021 through Friday, November 5, 2021 from 9:30 AM until 2:30 PM each day; for bridge construction.

DOTD reminds drivers to drive with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.

For more information call 511 or visit www.511la.org.