Lacombe woman killed in cash on US 190 near Slidell

SLIDELL,LA.– State Troopers are investigating a deadly, multi vehicle crash on US 190 near Thompson Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman killed in the crash is identified as 68-year-old Linda C. Adams of Lacombe.

According to investigators, the crash occurred as a Ford Fusion, driven by 38-year-old Justin Martindale of Slidell, was traveling eastbound on US 190. Martindale’s vehicle struck the rear-end of an eastbound Ford Crown Victoria then struck a westbound Hyundai Elantra head-on. Martindale and his passenger along with the driver and passengers of the Hyundai Elantra were transported to an area hospital with moderate to serious injuries. Once at the hospital, Adams, a passenger in the Hyundai Elantra, died from her injuries. The driver and passengers of the Ford Crown Victoria were not injured.

At this time, impairment is not suspected. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected from Martindale and the driver of the Hyundai Elantra for scientific analysis. The driver of the Crown Victoria provided a breath sample that showed no evidence of alcohol. All occupants were restrained at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.