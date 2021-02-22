La. National Guard continues winter storm response efforts

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. — At the direction of the Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana National Guard has more than 1,200 guardsmen supporting current and future operations following the winter storm last week.

To date, the LANG has distributed over 1.2 million 1-liter bottles of water to citizens in affected parishes, as well as 414,400 gallons of bulk water to area hospitals and other medical centers.

The LANG has provided 13 generators to six parishes to assist with water systems in specific locations.

Using four Engineer Assessment Teams and four Engineer Work Teams, the LANG assessed 137 miles of road while clearing 111 miles of snow and debris in order to clear roads in three parishes.

The LANG also provided seven wreckers to assist the Louisiana State Police and DOTD in clearing Interstate 20, moving 260 disabled commercial vehicles in total.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 46°
Clear
Clear 0% 65° 46°

Tuesday

69° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 69° 49°

Wednesday

74° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 74° 59°

Thursday

73° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 73° 60°

Friday

72° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 61°

Saturday

74° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 74° 64°

Sunday

75° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 75° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

8 PM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

9 PM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

10 PM
Clear
1%
59°

55°

11 PM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

12 AM
Clear
2%
54°

52°

1 AM
Clear
2%
52°

51°

2 AM
Clear
2%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
5%
50°

48°

4 AM
Clear
5%
48°

47°

5 AM
Clear
6%
47°

47°

6 AM
Clear
6%
47°

47°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
47°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
51°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
55°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

61°

6 PM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

7 PM
Clear
1%
59°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News