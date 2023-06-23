NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane University and FBI New Orleans announced the start of the first-ever Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA).

Starting the week of June 26, 30 students chosen from across the state of Louisiana will represent their schools and hometowns in a program that has been three years in the making.

“We are extremely proud to be working closely with the Tulane University Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District, and other law enforcement partners to create a unique, real-world look at law enforcement and its challenges,” says Special Agent in Charge of FBI New Orleans, Douglas A. Williams.

The program was created to honor the memory of Tulane Police Sergeant Martinus “Mitch” Mitchum, who was shot and killed during an off-duty detail at a New Orleans high school in February 2021.

Mitchum’s brother Darnell will be in attendance Monday to welcome and speak to the participants.

All participants will stay on campus throughout the week-long camp and will engage in events led by various members of community law enforcement including:

FBI

The Tulane University Police Department

New Orleans Police Department

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office

United States Border Patrol

DEA and ATF

Louisiana State Police

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District

“This youth camp is dedicated to the memory of Sergeant Martinus Mitchum who dedicated his life to education and public service. We hope to invoke his passion for youth and service by exposing Louisiana students to a wide cross-section of law enforcement as well as the Tulane campus.”

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.