NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Tonight is a big night for fun on the Uptown parade route with the Krewes of Oshun, Cleopatra and Alla all rolling down St. Charles Avenue.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez is LIVE along the parade route for all the Carnival fun!

These parades began at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Prytania Street in New Orleans.

They head down St. Charles Avenue all the way to Lee Circle, around the Circle and back on St. Charles northward to Canal Street.

The Krewe of Oshun is named for the Yorumba goddess of love and intimacy and is lead by their float captain on a peacock float. The Krewe of Oshun is a co-ed Krewe and their signature throw is handmade fans.

The Krewe of Cleopatra is an all-female Krewe and is named after the Queen of Egypt. The Krewe of Cleopatra was founded in 1972.

The Krewe of Alla is one of the oldest Carnival Krewes, being established in 1932. It is the third parade that rolls Uptown tonight. Alla is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.

Alla is a co-ed Krewe with about 500 members. Alla’s signature throw is hand-decorated genie lamps.