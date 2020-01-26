Krewe of Tucks Umbrella Walk & Gumbo Gras has huge turnout

NEW ORLEANS– The Krewe of Tucks hosted their 3rd Annual Umbrella Walk & Gumbo Gras in Audubon Park on Saturday.

Folks marched through Audubon Park holding onto yellow Tucks umbrellas. After the walk was over, everyone could enjoy a variety of gumbos made by teams competing for the best gumbo.

100 percent of the money raised will go to help local charities like Krewe Du Camp, Team Gleason, and Magnolia Community Services.

Krewe of Tucks Captain Lloyd Frischhertz said this year's turnout was incredible!