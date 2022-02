NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— As the Krewe of Tucks rolls down St. Charles Avenue on Saturday, February 26th, revelers can expect to see a boozy theme in 2022 called, “Tucks Razes The Bar.”

Parade-goers can expect to see such tongue-in-cheek, satirical floats poking fun at anything and everything boozy-related! Here’s a sneak peek of one of the floats you will see in the parade this year.

For more information about the Krewe of Tucks, click HERE.