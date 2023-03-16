NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Krewe of Tucks sent a letter to Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Thursday, March 16, apologizing for the conduct of a krewe member during its parade.

At issue is the exchange between the mayor and a rider on a float while the parade was stopped along St. Charles Avenue at Gallier Hall. Cantrell was in the city’s viewing stands.

Earlier this month, Cantrell addressed the exchange during a news conference.

“I was flipped the bird, you know?” the mayor told reporters, recalling the events. “And I just had to go ahead and do a little bird flip and say, ‘I love you.'”

In the letter, Krewe of Tucks President and Captain LLoyd Frischhertz writes, “Krewe of Tucks prohibits any and all forms of obscene, offensive, vulgar or political communication of any form including the offensive obscene finger gesture.” In the letter, Frischhertz also informs the mayor that the rider who made the gesture is no longer a member of the krewe.

As for the krewe’s response to the mayor’s returning the gesture, Frischhertz writes, “We believe your response in the spirit of Mardi Gras with the statement ‘I love you’ was appropriate. On behalf of the Krewe, we apologize for the inappropriate act of one of our 2,500 members.”